Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes $36,000 Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 262.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

