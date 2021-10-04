Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 501 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 58,775 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $55.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.