Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $39,000 in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,960,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after buying an additional 203,283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $405.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $412.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.11. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

