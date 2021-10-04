Saltoro Capital LP Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 66,105 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $373,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 43.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 42,586 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

