Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $75.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 65.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAGE. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

