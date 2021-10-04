Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on SFSHF shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

SFSHF remained flat at $$14.01 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Safestore has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

