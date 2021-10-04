Ryder System (NYSE:R) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ryder is benefiting from improving economic and freight conditions. While the Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) segment is being aided by new business and higher volumes, the Fleet Management Solutions (FMS) unit is gaining from increased rental pricing. The company’s raised earnings guidance for 2021 owing to favorable market conditions, including improved used vehicle sales as well as higher pricing in lease and commercial rental businesses, is encouraging. Earnings per share are estimated in the band of $7.20-$7.50 compared with $5.50-$5.90 expected previously. The positivity surrounding the stocks is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings being revised upward in the past 60 days. With its operations improving, the stock has outperformed its industry in a year. However, Ryder’s weak liquidity position is concerning.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Ryder System stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,153. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ryder System by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

