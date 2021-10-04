Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 261,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of RUSMF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $29.91.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

