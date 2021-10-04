RR Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 31,000 DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. DMC Global accounts for approximately 0.3% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 354,622 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after buying an additional 112,022 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in DMC Global by 190.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after buying an additional 519,725 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 683,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,420,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 321,251 shares in the last quarter.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of BOOM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.32. 4,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,616. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.27 million, a PE ratio of 282.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

