RPM International (RPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th. Analysts expect RPM International to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RPM International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $78.49 on Monday. RPM International has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $99.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of analysts have commented on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.38.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.