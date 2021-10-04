RPM International (RPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th. Analysts expect RPM International to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RPM International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of RPM International stock opened at $78.49 on Monday. RPM International has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $99.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.
RPM International Company Profile
RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).
