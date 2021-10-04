Roth Capital Cuts Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $65.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 134.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $50.50 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

TCNNF traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.73. 388,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,475. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

