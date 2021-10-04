Rosenblatt Securities Downgrades Xylem (NYSE:XYL) to Hold

Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.73.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $121.30 on Friday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.26 and a 200-day moving average of $120.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

