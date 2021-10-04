Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

