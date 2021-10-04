ROCKI (ROCKI) Hits Market Cap of $4.12 Million

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular exchanges. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $714,693.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00065800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00102433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00140878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,767.34 or 0.99978068 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.91 or 0.07130729 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

