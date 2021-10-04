RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Sells 365 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

