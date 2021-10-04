River & Mercantile LLC Sells 95,785 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

River & Mercantile LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of River & Mercantile LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,398,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,362,000 after purchasing an additional 601,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,630,000 after purchasing an additional 504,196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $81.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,127. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

