River & Mercantile LLC Has $4.19 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

River & Mercantile LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,782,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,982,000 after purchasing an additional 144,610 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.23. The company had a trading volume of 61,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,342. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.01.

