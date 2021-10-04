Rise (RISE) Trading Up 214% Over Last 7 Days

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $790,098.72 and $152.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rise has traded 214% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00035653 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 186,033,563 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

