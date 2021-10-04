Rhumbline Advisers Takes $292,000 Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEA. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at $219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

IEA opened at $11.27 on Monday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $283.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ares Management Corp purchased 3,185,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $35,035,429.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

