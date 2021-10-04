Rhumbline Advisers Takes $277,000 Position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $18.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

