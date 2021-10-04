Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $266,000 Investment in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 87,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $4.28 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.90.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABUS shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

