Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HC2 were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HC2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HC2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in HC2 by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in HC2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Get HC2 alerts:

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 116,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $458,100.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,270.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HCHC opened at $3.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $286.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.31.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. HC2 had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter.

HC2 Profile

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.