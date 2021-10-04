Rhumbline Advisers Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HF Foods Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HFFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 89.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in HF Foods Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HF Foods Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HF Foods Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HF Foods Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,599,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 139,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFFG stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $320.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.52. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $8.76.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.55 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.95%.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distributing of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products. The firm serves the Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers. Its products include Asian specialties, meat and poultry, seafood, commodities, and packaging.

