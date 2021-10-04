Rhumbline Advisers Has $248,000 Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Viant Technology were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,776,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,651,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $12.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $758.61 million and a P/E ratio of 0.61. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

