ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the August 31st total of 226,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 333,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 976,408 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.40. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 264.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.