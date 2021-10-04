Revomon (REVO) Market Capitalization Tops $27.05 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. Revomon has a total market cap of $27.05 million and $378,369.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00063552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00099230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00140310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,243.76 or 1.00016591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.96 or 0.06858774 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002641 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.