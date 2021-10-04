Reviewing Olin (NYSE:OLN) & Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Olin (NYSE:OLN) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Olin and Ecovyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olin $5.76 billion 1.37 -$969.90 million ($1.35) -36.53 Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.48 -$278.77 million $1.00 11.96

Ecovyst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Olin. Olin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecovyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Olin has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Olin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Olin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Olin and Ecovyst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olin 0 2 13 0 2.87 Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67

Olin presently has a consensus target price of $57.29, suggesting a potential upside of 16.17%. Ecovyst has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 32.39%. Given Ecovyst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Olin.

Profitability

This table compares Olin and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olin -2.36% 28.77% 5.72% Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83%

Summary

Olin beats Ecovyst on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide. . The Epoxy segment produces and sells epoxy materials, which includes allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins and downstream products such as converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment produces and sells sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company was founded by Franklin W. Olin in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

