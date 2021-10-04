Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.68

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 1257600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 148.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

