Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Coverage Initiated at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,948,623.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $59,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,158. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 184,450 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 38,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

