REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Down 13.1%

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) fell 13.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $35.00. 14,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 410,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 17,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after buying an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 89,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.