Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.01

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 4590427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBGLY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

