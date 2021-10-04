RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RICK opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.42. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $650.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yura V. Barabash acquired 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

