Raymond James Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $240.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $300.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BABA. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.34.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average of $203.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 136.1% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.