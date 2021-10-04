Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Up 113.8% in September

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 113.8% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $156.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.