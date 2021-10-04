Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Range Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Range Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 324,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after buying an additional 2,676,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,799,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

