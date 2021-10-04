Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Short Interest Up 145.9% in September

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the August 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on RLYB. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $19.58 on Monday. Rallybio has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. Equities analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

