QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $133.93 million and approximately $21.80 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.45 or 0.00861297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

