QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 6.9%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)’s share price was down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.81. Approximately 117,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,515,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion and a PE ratio of -58.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $443,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock valued at $31,432,506 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

