Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,400 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the August 31st total of 410,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Quálitas Controladora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.69 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS QUCOF opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. Quálitas Controladora has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

