Quadrise Fuels International’s (QFI) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Quadrise Fuels International stock opened at GBX 3.63 ($0.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £51.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52-week low of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.97.

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.