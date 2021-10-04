QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 3,630 shares.The stock last traded at $87.25 and had previously closed at $87.11.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at $228,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at $371,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at $1,121,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at $750,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

