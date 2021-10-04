QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QADB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.25. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 323.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.11%.

About QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

