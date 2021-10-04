Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $3.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $201.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $119.68 and a 1 year high of $215.41. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 in the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

