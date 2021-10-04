Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Bancorp Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $24.40 on Monday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $376.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

