Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Boeing in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BA. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.76.

The Boeing stock opened at $226.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 97.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $21,547,000 after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 33.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,039,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 165.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,790 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $76,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

