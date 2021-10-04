Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PDCE. Truist dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

PDCE stock opened at $43.38 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

