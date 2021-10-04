Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.66. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LII. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Lennox International stock opened at $297.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,193. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 67.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 284.7% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 13.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

