Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Up 46.2% in September

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the August 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PPT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.56. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,097. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 205.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

