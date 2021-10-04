Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.600 EPS.
Shares of PEG opened at $60.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on PEG. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.78.
In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
