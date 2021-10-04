Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.600 EPS.

Shares of PEG opened at $60.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.78.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.