Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.86 million. Research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 232,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

